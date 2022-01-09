Vanessa Villela thinks her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Christine Quinn is a “beautiful soul".

The 43-year-old soap star-turned real estate agent admitted it was "awkward" when a number of her fellow brokers fell out with her colleague but she felt she had no right to "get involved" with the drama and has nothing but good things to say about the 34-year-old beauty.

She told Britain's Closer magazine: “It was awkward sometimes, I’m not going to lie. But if you've been nice to me, I'm not going to not be your friend.

“So for me, I obviously understood both sides but it wasn’t my place to judge, or get involved. I’m so close to all the girls. Christine is a beautiful soul and she’s not the ‘Mean Girls’ character she’s portrayed to be on the show. She’s only been sweet and caring to me.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa admitted she has found it "quite stressful" choosing her outfits for the show because producers don't offer any help or guidance and she wanted to compete with her co-stars in the glamour stakes.

She said: “In my first scene [production] were like, ‘What are you going to wear?’ and depending on the house [you’re viewing] is like, it can affect what outfit you choose.

“But production don’t really get involved. It’s up to you, so it can be quite stressful when figuring out what look you want."

Fortunately, Vanessa has found a stylist to help.

She added: "The bar is so high with the other girls, of course I want to look good so now I’m having the help of an amazing stylist. He is a celebrity stylist called Gigi - he styles the likes of Carrie Underwood - and he ships me things and sends me to some amazing showrooms.”