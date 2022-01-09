YouTube and Google Home have integrated with Volvo.

The video sharing platform and the smart speaker device have paired up with the car manufacturing giant so that users can not only stream YouTube videos in their cars but can also control the locks and temperature of their vehicles with the Google Home's in-built Voice Assistant.

Mats Moberg, Head of Research and Development. from Volvo Cars said in a statement: "We are proud to announce the planned US launch of our first truly unsupervised autonomous driving feature as we seek to set a new industry standard for autonomy without compromising safety."

The plans for the partnership were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) in Las Vegas where Volvo explained that allowing customers to enjoy entertainment as they are waiting on the school run or charging their electric cars is part of their "promise" to improve lives.

Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars said in a statement: "Allowing our customers to watch videos while charging or when waiting to pick up their children from school is part of our promise to make their lives better and more enjoyable. This integration allows us to improve the customer experience immensely, as it gives customers the possibility to easily and securely manage their car while at home or on the go, through any personal device that has Google Assistant."

This technology would be implemented in an upcoming all-electric Sports Utility Vehicle that Volvo is aiming to announce plans of later in 2022.

However, the autonomous driving function will be available to customers after the vehicles have already hit the road, which is likely to not be until 2023.