Aaron Sorkin hopes to revisit 'The Social Network'.

The 60-year-old screenwriter and director penned the script for the 2010 film – which tells the story of the formation of Facebook – and says that he wants to team up with filmmaker David Fincher to make a sequel.

Speaking to Collider, Aaron said: "Well, it's something I've thought about a lot, and I've mentioned it to David. I think I'll leave it there. I don't want to make any news with regard to a 'Social Network' follow up except to agree with you that there's more story."

Asked if he would want to tell it with David, Aaron replied: "I'd love nothing more."

Aaron has also directed the film 'Being the Ricardos', which stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as 'I Love Lucy' co-stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and credits the crew for helping him not feel any pressure to make the movie despite only having 38 days to so.

Quizzed on whether he had doubts during filming, Aaron said: "There wasn't. I would say before the shoot, I was thinking, '38 days, how can we possibly do this in 38 days?' But another person who's been with me is Stuart Besser, our line producer. He's the one responsible for the schedule.

"Not only didn't I ever feel pressured, time pressure, during that time, I felt other kinds of pressure. Not only didn't I feel time pressure, but there were some days that almost felt luxurious. Like, 'Wow, we can take our time here. We can rehearse longer. Maybe I can send the crew home an hour early.' I credit Stuart and a great crew."