Josh Duhamel is engaged.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal that he has popped the question to 28-year-old Audra Mari after two years of dating.

Josh shared a picture of them together on a beach, holding up a handwritten note that reads "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

He captioned the picture: "It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

Josh was previously married to singer Fergie, 46, and she sent her well-wishes by writing "Congrats" in the comments.

Fergie filed for divorce in May 2019, almost two years after she and Josh announced their split in a joint statement.

The pair - who share son Axl Jack, eight, together, - said: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.

"We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Speaking a few years ago, Josh revealed he was hoping to tie the knot again.

He said: "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f*** anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."