Chrishell Stause is "working on" her 'Selling Sunset' personality.

The 40-year-old beauty - who stars in the hit Netflix series - has taken to Twitter to reveal she can understand why some viewers get "annoyed" by her on-screen persona.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same. [grimacing emoji] I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be “ON” and I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it [laughing emoji] (sic)"

Chrishell recently split from her 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason Oppenheim, and she's still trying to come to terms with their break-up.

The TV star is "upset" about their split - but she's "trying really hard to be positive".

A source said: "She's upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that's been a hard feeling. She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball."

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their split via social media in December.

She wrote at the time: "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."