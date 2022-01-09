Demi Lovato "is committed to their well-being" after completing another stint in rehab.

The 29-year-old pop star has returned home after spending time at a treatment facility, and Demi is now focused on "putting themselves first".

A source told People: "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first."

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker previously attended rehab in 2010, 2012 and again in 2018, after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose.

Demi actually suffered three strokes and a heart attack in the wake of their overdose, but the pop star subsequently admitted that they didn't have any regrets.

Demi said: "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

Demi ultimately decided to shoot a documentary to share their experiences with fans.

The singer explained: "I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out."

Demi also revealed that they developed brain damage because of their overdose.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker said: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading.

"It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."