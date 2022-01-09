Kristen Stewart's time in the 'Twilight' franchise feels "incredibly far away".

The 31-year-old actress played the part of Bella Swan in the money-spinning film franchise between 2008 and 2012, and Kristen recently discovered that the movies are now available on Netflix.

She shared: "I saw that it's on Netflix, and I was like, 'Oh, it's on Netflix,' like it was on there while I was looking through.

"Dude, it's weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don't know, like, on one hand you're like, 'Oh, I'm old, my God, I did this five minutes ago, now it's like ten-year anniversary.' I'm like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already."

Kristen is also curious to see how attitudes towards the franchise will change over time.

The actress - who starred in the movies alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's rad, I don't know, I haven't really ... that hasn't touched me yet.

"I can't wait for someone who's 12 or 15 to suddenly think, like, it's like when you're little and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something - not to say that I'm remotely comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix - but you know what I mean where they're like, 'Dude, you don't even know, it's like, so sick.' I do, I was in that."

Meanwhile, Kristen previously admitted that she struggled with fame during her teens.

She shared: "I got really exceedingly famous at 17, and at 17 you don’t really know how to interact with more than a couple of people. You’re trying to figure it out."