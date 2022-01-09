Ava Phillippe "wouldn’t change a thing" about her family life.

The 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe doesn't have any regrets about what she's been through with her family.

During an Instagram Q&A, Ava was asked: "Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?"

And the blonde beauty replied: "Yes. Very. That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

Ava was also asked about her long-term career ambitions.

She shared: "I influence for brands on social media now and then and up until recently, I was in college."

Meanwhile, Reese previously revealed that she uses a blend of parenting styles.

The actress - who also has Deacon, 18, with Ryan, and Tennessee, nine, with her husband Jim Toth - explained how her real-life parenting style related to her TV show 'Big Little Lies'.

She said: "I think I'm sort of a blend of a lot of these different mothering styles.

"You have five different distinct parenting styles on this show, and we're all just trying to be the best parents we possibly can be, so I think it's always that question: Am I doing the right things? Am I exposing them to the right things? Am I disciplining the right way? And in this show kind of really brings up a lot of questions."

Reese also revealed how motherhood has changed her over the years.

She shared: "When [you’re a young mother], you’re like, ‘Oh, they’re going to be fine!’ As you get older, it’s ‘Am I taking them to the ballet?'

"When you get past survival, I think that’s what’s so interesting about the piece and motherhood. It’s about what you think you’re creating for your children, when it’s really just an artifice."