Brooklyn Beckham can't wait to "grow old" with Nicola Peltz.

The 22-year-old star has taken to social media to lavish praise on his fiancee as she celebrates her 27th birthday on Sunday (09.01.22), with Brooklyn describing the blonde beauty as the "most gorgeous woman in the world".

Alongside several photographs of them together, Brooklyn - who announced his engagement in July 2020 - wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine x

"I fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you [heart emojis] I hope you have the BEST birthday xx I love you with all my heart xx (sic)"

In response, Nicola said: "I love you SO MUCH you’re my world (sic)"

Meanwhile, Brooklyn - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - recently insisted that he's determined to "set [his] own path" in life.

Brooklyn - who played in the Arsenal Academy as a teenager, before studying photography in New York - shared: "I kind of wanted to set my own path.

"I started doing football and I love that, then went into photography, which I am still in love with and now I do cooking.

"I’ve always been into trying new food, even if it is sometimes a bit not that great. I remember trying jellied eels because I’ve always liked pie and mash - and I did not like them at all."

Brooklyn freely admits that he's already gone through "so many strange stages of fashion".

However, he's now able to lean on Nicola for fashion advice.

He said: "If I came down to dinner wearing a certain outfit she’d comment.

"I’ve gone through so many strange stages of fashion, baggy skateboarding bottoms, the old 'Peaky Blinders' look, dressing like I was from 70 years ago..."