Ricky Gervais thinks the public are tired of "virtue-signalling" celebrities.

The 60-year-old comedian believes the public's attitude towards the rich and famous has changed massively over the last decade.

Ricky - who has hosted the Golden Globes five times and has always been particularly critical of the celebrity guests - explained: "2020 was my favourite one. That one captured the imagination.

"The first time I did it, ten years ago, everyone was like, ‘Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities’.

"By the last one it was like, ‘God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!’

"I know what it is. With all of the austerity and people struggling, they think, ‘Why are these people lecturing me? They’re going to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?’

"People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling. And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at.

"The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything."

This year's Golden Globes won't feature any celebrity presenters after a backlash over diversity.

Ricky thinks the long-term future of the show remains uncertain, admitting he doesn't "take anything for granted".

He told The Sun newspaper: "They’re trying to get through this and start again. I don’t think anyone’s even been invited. It’s not even a ceremony.

"You can’t predict anything in this world. They could come back stronger than ever and be loved again or it could be the last one.

"You never know. I don’t take anything for granted any more. I just keep plodding on. And whatever happens, happens."