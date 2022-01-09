James Arthur has reportedly rekindled his romance with Jessica Grist.

The 33-year-old singer split from the blonde beauty in July, but they've subsequently kept in touch with each other and they've now decided to give their romance another go.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They’ve had six months apart but have always stayed in touch, and got on very well. People close to them are pleased they’re back on - there’s a definite chemistry and they’ve been together the best part of a decade.

"Hopefully this is a fresh start because there was always something really good there."

The loved-up duo first started dating in 2012, when Jessica worked as a back-up dancer on 'The X Factor', but they decided to call time on their romance last year.

Meanwhile, James previously revealed that he draws on his own real-life experiences and his imagination to write his hit songs.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker explained: "I always draw from experiences past or present. And then I also put a little bit of imagination into it. So it's for other people really; I mostly write to nourish other people.

"It's a bit about me, a bit of a story and like some other songs you might've heard from me, I also throw in a couple of fictional things in there as well."

James took inspiration from his break-up in 2021 to write the song 'September'.

But he's previously been reluctant to discuss their split.

He said last year: "I'm sure you'll understand and respect I don't want to get too much into that situation. But it's always nerve-wracking putting out music into the world that documents things that have happened in your life. And yeah, it's difficult. You're making yourself vulnerable to people."