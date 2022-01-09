Demi Lovato has had a spider tattooed on the side of their head.

The chart-topping pop star has taken to social media to reveal their latest tattoo, with Demi posting a snap of their eye-catching black spider tattoo on their Instagram Story.

Demi, 29 - who recently shaved their head - captioned the image: "By @ drwoo

"Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease [laughing emojis] (sic)"

Demi's post also included a time stamp of "Saturday 3:10 Pm".

The pop star already has a number of other tattoos, including one on their hand that they got to celebrate their birthday in August.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has renderings of a planet, a moon and stars, and has previously turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo when they've wanted a new inking.

Demi posted the behind-the-scenes video of their latest tattoo experience shortly after returning home from rehab.

A source recently claimed that the singer "is committed to their well-being" after spending time at a treatment facility.

An insider explained: "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first."

Demi previously entered rehab in 2018, after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose, but the pop star insisted that they didn't have any regrets.

Demi - who first encountered fame as a child, when they appeared on the children's TV series 'Barney & Friends' - said: "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."