Will Smith has hailed Sidney Poitier as a "true pioneer".

The 53-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the iconic star, who passed away on Thursday (06.01.22) at the age of 94.

Alongside some throwback photographs, Will - who is now one of the best-paid stars in Hollywood - wrote: "An icon, legend, visionary, and true pioneer. Thank you Sidney Poitier for breaking down barriers, creating the path and making it possible for there to be a Will Smith!

"Your legacy is eternal. Rest In Power. (sic)"

The late star was the first black man to receive the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the 1963 film, 'Lilies of the Field'.

And since his death, a host of big-name stars have paid tribute to him.

Denzel Washington recently praised the Hollywood icon for "opening doors" to people of colour.

He said in a statement: "It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family."

Denzel actually became the second black star to win the Best Actor Oscar in 2001 for 'Training Day'.

And after winning the coveted accolade, he paid tribute to the legendary movie star.

He said at the time: "I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir."

Elsewhere, Morgan Freeman took to Twitter to pay his own tribute.

Alongside a photo of them stood side by side, he wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family."