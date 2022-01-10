Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

The comedy actor - who was known to audiences around the world for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House' - was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (09.01.22) while he was on tour with his stand-up show.

In a statement, police told E! News: "On 1/9/2022, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway (Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes) in response to a man down call. "On arrival, they located a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room. The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced deceased on scene. We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

The star - who also provided the voice of the narrator on comedy series 'How I Met Your Mother' - is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he has with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The cause of death is yet to be determined and police "do not anticipate" that further information will be given at this time.

The statement continued: "This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner's Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - who shared the role of Bob's daughter Michelle Tanner in 'Full House' and played the role from the age of six months to nine years - said in a statement that they were "deeply saddened" by their co-star's death.

The 35-year-old twin actresses told Page Six: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."