Jamie Lee Curtis was seemingly the only celebrity to appear digitally at Sunday's (09.01.22) Golden Globes.

The 2022 event took place behind closed doors with no celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members.

However, the 63-year-old actress had filmed a pre-recorded message detailing the HFPA's philanthropic efforts, making her the only famous face to make an appearance, albeit virtually.

In the clip, the 'Halloween' star said of the organisation's charitable donations: “I am proud to be associated with them in this venture.

“They do so at a very low key, off the record, evening of giving.

“I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple of times. And so I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity.”

The awards had no live broadcast or livestream as NBC previously announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony due to the lack of diversity, while Amazon Studios and Netflix announced plans to stop their activities with the HFPA until sufficient changes were made.

In May, NBC said in a statement: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

"Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."