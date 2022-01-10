Amazon is reducing the COVID-19 isolation period for its US-based workers.

The online retail giant has been disrupted by workplace absences amid the pandemic - but in a memo sent to employees, Amazon has confirmed that it plans to reduce the time that US workers have to isolate if they test positive for coronavirus.

The new changes mean that employees will be able to return to work after just seven days of isolation - rather than the ten-day isolation period that had been in place previously.

However, Amazon workers have been asked to continue wearing a mask for the five days after their isolation period. Amazon also plans to give its employees 40 hours of paid leave if they test positive for the virus.

Last year, meanwhile, Jeff Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon.

The billionaire businessman - who founded the company in 1994 - explained that the move will give him more "time and energy" to focus on his other projects.

In a letter to Amazon staff, Bezos said at the time: "Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it's consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else.

"As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."