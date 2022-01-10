John Stamos has been left "broken" by Bob Saget's death.

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (09.01.22) at the age of 65 and his friend and 'Full House' co-star is in "complete and utter shock" at the news.

John, 58, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

The pair were also close to fellow 'Fuller House' actor Dave Coulier, and the 62-year-old star shared a similar message.

He tweeted: “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Bob's daughter in the show, Candace Cameron Bure, couldn't find the words to express her devastation.

She posted: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Kat Dennings, who appeared with Bob in the early 2000s sitcom 'Raising Dad' hailed her TV father as "the loveliest man".

She tweeted: “Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

Other stars remembered Bob for his contribution to the stand-up comedy world.

Steve Martin posted: "Sad day for comedy world."

Henry Winkler wrote: "BOB... It was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush."

Many of Bob's famous friends told of what a "kind" and nice person the 'How I Met Your Mother' narrator was.

'Parent Trap' star Elaine Hendrix tweeted: "Very sad news to hear about @bobsaget. We actually dated back in the day. He was a nice guy & one of the funniest people I have ever seen on stage. A true comedy giant. #RIPBobSaget.”

Andy Cohen added: “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget.”

Amy Schumer tweeted: "Bob Saget was really kind. Fun to be around and loved comics more than anyone. I’m donating to @srfcure a charity very close to his heart. Also ‘Dirty Work’ is one of my all time favorite movies. Directed by Bob."

Josh Gad posted: There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle."