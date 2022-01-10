Tesla is planning to raise the price of its full self driving software.

Elon Musk - the CEO of Tesla Motors - has taken to Twitter to announce plans to increase the price of the software to $12,000.

The billionaire businessman tweeted: "Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17 (sic)"

Musk - who is often outspoken on the micro-blogging platform - subsequently tried to clarify his initial post.

He wrote online: "Just in the US

"FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jennifer Homendy - the head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board - previously warned Tesla that they must address some "basic safety issues" before being allowed to expand their self-driving scheme.

Jennifer told the Wall Street Journal that it was “misleading and irresponsible” for Tesla to advertise its software as “full self-driving".

She added that the world-famous company - which has seen its value soar in recent years - has "clearly misled numerous people to misuse and abuse technology".

She said at the time: "Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they’re then expanding it to other city streets and other areas."