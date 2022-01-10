Jason Isaacs "misses" going to Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings.

The 58-year-old actor "did drugs for years", but hasn't in a long time and he admitted he should make more effort to stay on top of working on himself after neglecting to attend the support group sessions for some time.

He said: “I did drugs for years, although not for a long time now. I don’t often go to 12-step meetings any more. I miss it. I don’t make the effort, which is my loss. There’s a lot of fear around at the moment and it’s challenging just to try to be the best version of yourself. Do what you can to change the things you can change and let go of the rest.”

The ‘Harry Potter' star – who is married to documentary maker Emma Hewitt and has daughters Lily, 19, and Ruby 16 – was quick to point out that struggles led to a sense of “distance” and upon getting clean, was able to start a family.

He told Times Weekend magazine: “The drugs weren’t a way of dealing with a sense of distance. They were the cause. When I got clean, my wife said, “OK, we can finally buy a home and have kids.”

The 'Mass' actor believes it is common for people to resent certain groups they have never met, but insisted it was a waste of energy.

He said: "Everyone knows what it’s like to carry around blame or hatred or anger for people that you’re probably not going to meet. It is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die. Whether your anger is at Brexit, vaccines, Republicans, whatever…”

Jason cries "very easily" but suggested that there isn't always a reason behind his tears.

He admitted: "I cry very easily. I cry at Yellow Pages and HSBC ads, but there is a difference between crying and feeling."