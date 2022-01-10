Cher is “not very good” at being a superstar.

The 75-year-old songstress – who has been in the public eye since first finding fame in the 1960s – admitted that she struggles with the concept of being “fabulous” because she is “hardly ever glamorous.”

She said:““I am not very good at being a superstar. I’m not glamorous all the time, I’m afraid. In fact, I am hardly glamorous any of the time!”

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker – who has sold over 100 million records worldwide – confessed that she “loved” living in New York in the 1980s because it was a time when there wasn’t a constant paparazzi presence, which she thinks has created a modern pressure to “be fabulous” around the clock.

She said: “I loved living in New York in the Eighties, when you could go out [looking] like a bum and walk around your neighbourhood. When you wanted to be fabulous, you could be fabulous, but you could also just go to the market and hang. You didn’t have [paparazzi] up your, you know, all the time. I remember walking past Woody Allen one day and I hardly recognised him either!”

Despite spending decades in the spotlight, the award-winning star can not single out one period of time as a particular “favourite”, but went on to gush about various fashion highlights of the course of her lengthy career.

She told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine: “There isn’t a decade that sticks in my mind as a particular favourite, it’s more specific moments, like the big black ‘Mohawk’ Bob Mackie gown I wore to the Oscars in 1986. Bob has always made me beautiful dresses.”