Cher isn't good at being a 'superstar'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Cher is “not very good” at being a superstar.

The 75-year-old songstress – who has been in the public eye since first finding fame in the 1960s – admitted that she struggles with the concept of being “fabulous” because she is “hardly ever glamorous.”

She said:““I am not very good at being a superstar. I’m not glamorous all the time, I’m afraid. In fact, I am hardly glamorous any of the time!”

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker – who has sold over 100 million records worldwide – confessed that she “loved” living in New York in the 1980s because it was a time when there wasn’t a constant paparazzi presence, which she thinks has created a modern pressure to “be fabulous” around the clock.

She said: “I loved living in New York in the Eighties, when you could go out [looking] like a bum and walk around your neighbourhood. When you wanted to be fabulous, you could be fabulous, but you could also just go to the market and hang. You didn’t have [paparazzi] up your, you know, all the time. I remember walking past Woody Allen one day and I hardly recognised him either!”

Despite spending decades in the spotlight, the award-winning star can not single out one period of time as a particular “favourite”, but went on to gush about various fashion highlights of the course of her lengthy career.

She told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine: “There isn’t a decade that sticks in my mind as a particular favourite, it’s more specific moments, like the big black ‘Mohawk’ Bob Mackie gown I wore to the Oscars in 1986. Bob has always made me beautiful dresses.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend