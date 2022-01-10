Pete Davidson labelled Bob Saget as “one of the nicest men on the planet” in the wake of his death.

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday (09.01.22) at the age of 65 and the 'Saturday Night Live' star has paid tribute to his late friend for always being a source of support when he was struggling with his mental health.

In light of this sad news, the 27-year-old comedian - who is open about being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder - wrote on Twitter: “Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff.

"He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Fellow comic Dane Cook, 49, also paid his respects, writing: "I'm confused and sad here... I just spoke with him a couple days ago and we just had the most beautiful podcast chat over the holidays. I loved him. I can not believe this."

Joel McHale, 50, also expressed his sadness and offered his condolences to Bob’s family.

The ‘Community’ star said in a statement: "I'm so shocked at @bobsaget's passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I've ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I'm so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family."

Norman Lear also paid tribute to the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star.

The 99-year-old legendary television producer said: “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”

Ben Stiller, 56, hailed Bob “an incredibly kind and funny person”.

Chelsea Handler paid her respects to the ‘Fuller House’ star on social media.

The 46-year-old comic said on Twitter: “Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him. He was the guy that everyone loved. Love you, Bob Saget. You will be missed and loved for a long time.”

Gilbert Gottfried - underneath a selfie with Bob - shared his heartbreak about the news of his friend’s death

The 66-year-old stand-up comic wrote: “Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.”

His family - which includes his wife Kelly Rizzo, and his children from his marriage to Sharri Kramer, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer - urged the world to remember the "love and laughter" Bob brought to the world.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”