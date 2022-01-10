Roblox have shut down the Chinese version of its iOS and Android app in order to work on a new version.

The Roblox corporation - whose flagship gaming platform allows users to program games and play games created by other users - decided to take down the app in China just five months after it was rolled out as a trial on the Chinese app stores.

James Kay, a spokesman for Roblox said: "We always knew that building a compelling platform in China is an iterative process, and we are thankful for the support of LuoBuLeSi users and our global developer community. Last year, we launched Roblox China - also known as LuoBuLeSi - with a vision to build an immersive virtual universe of 3D experiences in China that we have been testing and iterating on along the way. is critical that we now make the necessary investments, including investments in our data architecture, in order to realize our long-term vision for LuoBuLeSi."

Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world technology, whereas the LuoBuLeSi platform is separate from Roblox's global version and allows users to create and play their games, as well as attend virtual 'events' in what has become known as the Metaverse."

Speaking of its removal, the spokesman told The Verge claimed that several changes were necessary before re-releasing the game again for download.

He continued: " A number of important transitory actions are necessary as we prepare to build another version of the app but the company will make the information public when the time comes."