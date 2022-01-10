'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' will take 500 hours to complete.

The sequel to the 2015 smash hit game - which follows an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-eastern city called Harran - is set to be released in February 2022 across the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and X Box platforms, but the developers have now claimed that the action game will take a mammoth "500 hours" to complete.

In a tweet, Techland said: "To fully complete 'Dying Light 2: Stay Human', you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!

#DyingLight2 #stayhuman"

In a further tweet, the company explained that players mainly interested in the story would be able to complete the game "quicker" but those who were after "100% completion" would need to put in almost 21 days' worth of time and effort.

The second tweet read: "Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!"

The shock claim from Techland developers comes just days after they alerted fans to their new deal with BenQ electronic products in order to offer fans the "best" experience when it comes to gaming.

Techland said: "Whether you're planning to explore The City in the relative safety of daylight or to try yourself during daring raids at night, you're gonna need something to help you with situational awareness. That's why we partnered with

@BenQAmerica so you can rely on the best!"