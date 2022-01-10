A trespasser has been arrested near Kendall Jenner's house.

Arnold Babcock, 31, was stopped inside the gated community where the 26-year-old model lives a few days ago and told the compound's security he was looking for the brunette beauty.

The security guards detained the main until police came, and although he was arrested, TMZ reports he was released a short time later without charge.

The Los Angeles County DA office said: "Our office charges trespassing cases when appropriate based on the totality of the circumstances."

Sources told the website it isn't the first time Babcock has been "looking" for Kendall and he is still under investigation for previous incidents.

Last March, Shaquan King was arrested after hopping into Kendall’s pool completely naked after he "removed his clothes and got into her pool before her personal security ordered him out".

He was let out of prison less than two days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in June, Shaquan was taken into police custody again and sentenced to six months in prison for similar unwanted antics at her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s house.

This sentencing came after Shaquan was court ordered to stay away - at least 100 feet distance - from Kendall after a judge issued a restraining order.

He is not the only man that is legally prohibited from going near the‘Chanel model as that same week, another judge granted another five year restraining order against Malik Bower, who threatened to shoot her and then himself.

His actions forced the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star to move out of her home after the police made her aware of his actions.

Ahead of his release from a psychiatric hospital, Kendall increased her security measures, including hiring armed guards.

Kendall claims to have never met Bowker and was said to be incredibly rattled by the incident.