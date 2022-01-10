Cher is “not crazy” about being in her 70s.

The 75-year-old pop icon doesn’t think she looks “bad” for her age but wishes she’d appreciated the looks she had even a decade ago.

She said: “I’m 75 and I am not crazy about my seventies. I don’t look bad but I didn’t realise how good I looked a few years ago. I was going strong, strong, strong at 60.”

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker then went on to joke that “most of [her family] hate” her mother Georgia, because at the age of 95 she still “looks so good.”

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “My mother is really beautiful and she is 95 but has great skin and an amazing amount of hair. Most of us hate her because she looks so good.

“My mother keeps telling me she is 75 and I am like, ‘Mom, you’re not!’ And then finally I just let her say it because it makes her happy.”

The songstress then went on to reason that she does have “pretty good skin”, but quipped that it is “not as good” as her mother’s – and she looks her best when she forgets to take off her make-up.

She said: “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while but I am not religious about any of it. I use Aveeno Ultra Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it. I use that with my Clarisonic cleansing brush, the soft one.

“I don’t sleep in my make-up. I am pretty religious about taking it off, but then every once in a while I will wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh my God, you look fabulous.’ Then I realise I haven’t taken off my make-up.”