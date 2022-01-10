Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Today’ anchor is self-isolating after contracting the virus -less than a week after her colleague Hoda Kobt ,57, came down with the disease - and is now working from home.

The 50-year-old broadcaster - who hosted the programme virtually - said to Hoda on Monday’s show (10.01.22): “We are trading places. I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go."

Hoda - who tested positive on Thursday (6.1.22) - was back in the studio after testing negative. Last week, the veteran news anchor tweeted: "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good. Can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."

Savannah gave some insight into the mild symptoms that she has been experiencing.

She revealed that she had “little sniffles, not much more than that.”

Later, she tweeted: “trading places w @hodakobt! Feeling fine - be back in the studio soon ;) (sic)”

In April, Savannah - along with her co-hosts Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager - took viewers of the NBC breakfast show along for the ride as they received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rockefeller Center.

In a celebratory Instagram post, she wrote: "What a day, what a privilege — so grateful to receive the vaccine! Hoping this helps spread awareness and encourages others to do the same, so we can get back to life as we love it!"

Savannah’s - and Hoda’s case - comes with the surge of COVID-19, which is believed to be attributed to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The strain - which was first identified in November - has become dominant therefore health officials are urging people to have their booster dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.