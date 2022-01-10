Rachel Zegler teared up as she won her Golden Globe award for her role in ‘West Side Story’

The 20-year-old actress got misty eyed as she took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture gong - beating out Marion Cotillard, Alana Haim, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone - for reprising the role of Maria in the Steven Spielberg remake of the 1961 classic movie musical.

In a video posted on Instagram, a tearful Rachel mouthed: “What is the f*** is going on?”

The movie's leading lady wrote on Twitter about the importance of the date as it marked three years to day since she had been cast in the picture.

She tweeted: “I got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange (sic)”

'West Side Story' - which was delayed hitting cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic - was a big winner at the ceremony after taking home three awards in total. It also took the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical gong and Ariana DeBose - who took on the role of Anita - winning Best Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Due to a dispute over a lack of diversity among the nominees, there was no NBC broadcast or online livestream of the ceremonies. Amazon Studios and Netflix said they won’t be working with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - the event’s host - until adequate changes to their organisation are made. In addition, none of the celebrities approached to give out awards agreed to do so which made for a low-key event.

In a statement - from May 2021, NBC said: “'We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform.

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

'Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”