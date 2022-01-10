Tommy Lee is "stoked" about the new drama on his sex tape with Pamela Anderson, his friend Guerin Swing has revealed.

The incident is to be revisited in the hotly-anticipated new series 'Pam & Tommy', which stars Sebastian Stan as the Motley Crue drummer and Lily James as the former 'Baywatch' star, and Guerin has hinted that Tommy will be tuning in when it airs on Disney+ next month as he is proud of the notoriety from the scandal.

Swing told The Sun newspaper: "Tommy said to me the other day, 'Let everyone know we did it first. Before the Kardashians, before anyone else. Let the motherf***ers know, we broke the internet first.'"

The artist featured in the tape - which was stolen from the couple's home in 1995 after being filmed on the couple's honeymoon -

and explained that it isn't particularly X-rated.

Guerin said: "It's essentially them just being kids, goofing with a video camera, a new toy. Tommy never showed me or anyone the video. It wasn't for anyone else to see."

Pamela and Tommy tied the knot in 1995 after a whirlwind romance and Guerin has recalled how devoted she was to the musician when he asked her to sign his "black book" of contacts.

He recalled: "In LA, they came to my studio. She was so casual, no make-up, in Ugg boots and sweatpants. He was like, 'Heyyyyy, this is my new wife.'"

Guerin added: "I said, 'Sign it in blood', and they both did. I grabbed two razors and she hacked into her hand and bled like crazy - and wrote in blood with her finger, 'I love Tommy, Pamela loves Tommy.'"

Swing believes that the sex tape scandal created an unfair perception of Pamela, who had modelled for Playboy magazine.

He said: "People judged her like the sex tape was her thing, but that's not true. She was not a porn star."