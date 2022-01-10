Netflix have announced that the Kanye West documentary 'jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' will premiere on 16 February.

The streaming service has described the film as a "once in a lifetime three-week global event" and it will chronicle the entirety of the rapper's colourful and at times controversial career.

'Act 1' of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February and will feature never-before seen footage of Kanye in the studio and performing.

The film is directed by Coodie and Chike, who are responsible for many of West's music videos including 'Jesus Walks' and 'Through the Wire'.

A newly released trailer for the documentary shows Kanye in the studio back in 2002 embroiled in an argument about whether he is a genius or not.

The teaser clip also sees West, 44, in the studio with music stars such as Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi.

'jeen-Yuhs' is scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival that will take place virtually later this month.

The film's producer and TIME Studios president Ian Orefice stated: “Filmmakers Coodie and Chike have created an extraordinary film and we’re honoured that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy."

It was recently reported that Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - was desperate to perform a gig at the last minute on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) but had to ditch his plans after his team were unable to secure a venue in time.

A source explained: "His team called everyone in Miami asking if they had a location to do a concert. At 6:15pm on NYE. People just went back to their glass of champagne.

"He wanted such a big group, like 50 or 60 people. A lot of places just didn’t have the space."