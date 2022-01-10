Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo has been left "in shock" following his death.

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on Sunday (09.01.22) after performing in Jacksonville the previous night and an insider says that his wife is stunned following the tragic news.

The source told PEOPLE: "Kelly is in shock and processing everything, but appreciative and touched by the outpouring of love from friends, family, his peers, and fans."

Kelly and Bob's children Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer - who he had with ex-wife Sharri Kramer - recently encouraged fans to remember the "love and laughter" that the he brought to the world as they broke their silence following his death.

In a statement to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, they said: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Police had confirmed that they had found the star - who had been touring with his comedy show - unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

They said in a statement: "On 1/9/2022, just after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway (Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes) in response to a man down call.

"On arrival, they located a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room. The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced deceased on scene. We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."