Julia Fox previously admitted to being a big fan of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress has recently enjoyed dates with the rapper Kanye West but previously gushed about her love for the reality show that follows the antics of West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family after it concluded last year.

Speaking on her 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast with co-host Niki Takesh, Julia said: "I'm gonna miss 'Keeping Up'.

"I have been watching keeping up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing. I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them. "

She added: “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Julia has seemingly struck up a romance with Kanye since the pair met in Miami on New Year's Eve and the actress has explained how she felt an "instant connection" with the music star - who has legally changed his name to Ye - as she went into detail about their dates.

The 31-year-old star said: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”