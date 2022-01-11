'The Morning Show' has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+.

The hit drama series feature a starry cast that is headed by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and explores the competitive world of breakfast news programming. It first aired in 2019 and the second season was broadcast by the streamer last year.

There will be changes behind the scenes for the new series as Charlotte Stoudt has joined the programme as showrunner. Kerry Ehrin, who served in the position for the first two seasons, will now work as a consultant on season three while also developing new projects for Apple as part of her deal with the company.

Stoudt said: "I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV Plus and 'The Morning Show'.

"The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

The starry cast also includes Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw with Matt Cherniss - head of programming for Apple TV + - expressing excitement about the show's future.

He said: “It has been thrilling to watch ‘The Morning Show’ go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”