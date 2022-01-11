Audrey Hepburn's son, Sean Ferrer, "was not aware" of the upcoming biopic about his late mother.

Rooney Mara is set to portray the late Hollywood icon in an Apple Studios production.

The 36-year-old star will reportedly be playing Hepburn in a drama film directed by 'Call Me by Your Name' filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

And while the late 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' star's 61-year-old offspring has claimed he was not contacted about the project, he has hailed Rooney "a delight", offering his seal of approval of the casting choice.

Speaking to Fox News, film producer Sean said: “Rooney is a delight. Sounds like there is a lot of love there.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Girl with a Dragon Tattoo' star is also producing the flick.

Michael Mitnick is set to write the motion picture about the legendary actress, who died in January 1993 aged 63.

Hepburn's other best-known roles include 'My Fair Lady', 'Funny Face' and 'Sabrina'.

The star won the Best Actress accolade at the 1953 Academy Awards for 'Roman Holiday', and was nominated a total of five times in the category over the years.

The late star was also known as a fashion icon and worked closely alongside her long-time designer Hubert de Givenchy.

She later became a global ambassador for UNICEF and worked on a number of humanitarian projects.

Rooney has also been nominated for Oscars, including the Best Actress category for her 2011 movie 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo', and another for Best Supporting Actress for the 2015 romantic drama 'Carol', but she is yet to win one of the prestigious prizes.