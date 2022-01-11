The number of e-scooter collisions jumped significantly in London during 2021.

258 collisions were recorded in the UK's capital in the first six months of the year, compared with 266 throughout the whole of 2020.

The large increase continues a yearly trend, as only 38 incidents were recorded during 2019 and just nine the year before that. The information was revealed in a written question to London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Metropolitan Police also seized more than 3,000 privately owned e-scooters during 2021.

Privately-owned e-scooters are forbidden on public land in Britain, but a rental scheme was introduced in some parts of London last year.

Transport for London (TfL) banned people from taking the devices on its network last month, regardless of whether or not they are being carried, as they are responsible for a large number of fires.

Meanwhile, data has revealed that of 931 people injured in e-scooter incidents last year - more than half came in London.

The Labour party's London Assembly policing and crime spokesman Unmesh Desai said: "The use of illegal e-scooters on our roads and pavements is putting Londoners at risk of significant harm - especially the most vulnerable in our communities such as people with limited mobility, visual impairments and hearing loss.

"Whilst it is concerning that these figures are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, it has been encouraging to see the scale of enforcement action taken by TfL and the Met Police so far."