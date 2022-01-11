Lady Gaga says her family realised they'd "made it" when they saw 'House of Gucci'.

The 35-year-old star plays Patrizia Reggiani in the big screen drama based around the real-life murder of fashion house businessman Maurizio Gucci and reveals her family were in awe when she told them she'd be working with Al Pacino on the project.

She said: "I can assure you they've never heard such a bellowing sound out of my father. My Italian father went absolutely crazy. 'Pacino?! Pacino?! No! Stefani!'

"He was so excited, my mother was excited, my sister was excited, everybody in my family was excited. ... It was such a great privilege. [They thought] 'we've made it!'"

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker explained that coming from a "culture of plenty" has allowed her to live the superstar life because her ancestors "worked so hard".

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I come from a culture of plenty. The culture of plenty that I came from was because my ancestors worked so hard so that I could have a better life.

"And, in that life, I get to work with Al Pacino. And he taught me so much. For those who don't have the honor of knowing him, I'll tell you, he's everything that you want in your favourite actor to be. ... He's so talented, it's seeping out of his pores."

Gaga then went on to list actors she would like to work with in the future, noting that Pacino was "always" one of them.

She said: "My gosh, there are so many actors that I would love to work with. Pacino was certainly one of them. I'm very proud to call him my friend. I wanted to work with Jared [Leto]. I wanted to work with Adam [Driver]. I wanted to work with Jeremy Irons. I wanted to work with Salma [Hayek]

"I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks. I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."