App Store developers have earned around $60 billion in 2021, Apple has said.

The tech giant confirmed that developers have made approximately $260 billion in total since the service was launched in 2008 and explained that the store generated a "new yearly record for App Store developer earnings last year" and that sales figures during the Christmas period rose in the double digits from the same time in 2020.

Apple did not reveal how much it generated during that week in 2021 but previously said that it made $1.8 billion during that period the year previously.

The company say that it is not possible to reveal the company's cut of that revenue as the commissions have grown increasingly controversial and have led to a legal dispute with 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games.

The tech firm also said that 30 million tickets for access to events were stored and used in its Wallet app in North America alone last year and that the Apple Books app has 100 million users per month.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior Vice President of Services, said: “Apple’s world-class portfolio of services proved essential in 2021, as people worldwide sought new ways to keep entertained, informed, connected, and inspired.

“With over 745 million paid subscriptions, Apple continues to connect the world’s developers, artists, and storytellers with users across more than a billion devices, delivering powerful tools, content, and experiences that enrich their lives in profound ways every day.”