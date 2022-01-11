Courteney Cox "uses" her daughter Coco on Instagram as she prepares her for a career in the spotlight.

The ‘Friends’ star admitted to having to "negotiate" with her 17-year-old daughter when it comes to posting pictures of her on social media, but she thinks it’s a good lesson for Coco's hopes of getting into acting.

The 57-year-old actress - after being asked her Coco’s interest in her own work in Hollywood - told Extra: “Oh for sure. Although she is tortured by me saying, ‘Can we do something for Instagram…?’ I have to negotiate.

"I use her for Instagram and she knows it and she really rebels, since she’s going to be in the business, I know… She’s going to have to get used to eyes on her.”

Coco is keen to get into the family business, which seems a natural fit for her given her dad, David Arquette - as well as aunts Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis, grandfather Lewis and great grandfather Cliff - have also been part of that world.

However, David - whom Courteney was married to from 1999 to 2010 - spilled about their daughter’s indifference to watching her parents’ movies, including 1996 horror classic ‘Scream’, which is where they met.

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ star - who is now married to Christina McLarty with whom he has two more children - said: “She hasn’t seen the film.”

Courteney - who married to Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid in 2013 - added: “She’s seen part of 'Scream 1'… She doesn’t like to watch anything we do… I’m gonna make her watch [the new 'Scream' movie] with her eyes open… I didn’t watch most of this film — I hear it’s really good.”

Previously. David and Courteney have both opened up about working together again.

David - who plays Officer Dewey Riley - said: "It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney. It's been 25 years of our lives. We've grown up together. We have a child together."

Courtney - who plays reporter Gale Weathers - compared it to the ‘Friends’ reunion she did last year, and explained: "It was such an emotional thing to come back. I had the same feeling when I walked on the set of 'Friends'. I got really teary-eyed then too."