Bob Saget's wife has been left "completely shattered" by his death.

The 'Full House' star was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on Sunday (09.01.22) after performing in Jacksonville the previous night and Kelly Rizzo - who he wed in 2018 -is still in shock at the loss of her "absolute everything".

She said in a statement: "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

The 42-year-old presenter promised to say more about her late husband when the tragedy is less "raw".

She said: "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Kelly's individual statement came after Bob's loved ones, including his wife and his three children, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer - who he had with ex-wife Sharri Kramer - released a joint message confirming his shock death at the age of 65.

They said: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Police had confirmed that they had found the star - who had been touring with his comedy show - unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando but were not treating his death as being a result of "foul play or drug use".