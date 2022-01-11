George Wallace says everyone “loved” “crazy” Bob Saget and the “nasty filthy things” he said about people.

‘The Ladykillers’ star paid tribute to the ‘Full House’ actor - who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday night (09.01.22) - while reminiscing about their pre-fame days on the comedy scene in the 70s when they only “cared about getting on stage”.

The 69-year-old stand-up comedian told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We didn't care about money, we just cared about trying to get on stage, doing our acts for free. Bob was crazy and just had an infectious smile and always happy. Everybody loved Bob, no matter what. Because he only had good things to say about people - and nasty filthy things to say about you too."

George recalled how he and Bob - who leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer - “used to run the streets” in early part of their career.

He also spilled that the clean-cut image people saw on television was not what audiences caught in the live show.

George said: "As much as we loved him as Danny Tanner [on Full House] and the host of ‘America's Funniest Videos’, he had the filthiest mouth in the world. Nobody bluer, nobody nastier, I can't even tell you some of the things he talked to us about. Just crazy! But a lot of fun and we loved him."

The ‘Batman Forever’ star shared his shock about hearing the news about Bob’s passing but felt the best way to honour him was to “keep laughing”.

George said: "When I first heard it last night, I was like, 'What?!' And I was knocked for a loop. And the more I thought about it the more I started laughing because if you know Bob, you can't help but to laugh. It's going to happen to all of us, and I guarantee you, right now, he would say, 'If you want to do me a favor, you keep laughing. Keep laughing no matter what."

The ‘Mr Deeds’ star mused about Bob’s final Instagram - which was posted hours before he died and celebrated his love of stand-up.

George said: "It's my sex and it's my drugs, that's how much we loved it. That's what Bob just said in Florida. He said he didn't know he was on stage for two hours? Yes he did. Yes he did... he could talk forever. As a matter of fact, if they didn't close the doors, he would be talking right now. You give him a good time he could talk forever."

"Everybody loved him. Everybody loved him, as you can see the stories going around. Nobody had a bad story at all. What a great guy. So, like I said, the more you talk about him the more you laugh. So stop [feeling] sorrow, because I swear to you, I swear to you, he would not want you to be sorrowful."