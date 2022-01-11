'Dying Light 2' is only really 20 hours long, despite creators claiming that it would take 500 hours to complete.

The sequel to the hit 2015 game - which is set to be released in February 2022 - follows an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-eastern city called Harran and developers Techland previous claimed it would take players "500 hours" to complete, but have now said it will take "only 20".

The gaming giants posted an infographic which stated that 20 hours would be needed to "complete the main story", whereas 500 hours of gameplay would be necessary if fans wanted to "max out the game."

Techland wrote on Twitter alongside the post: "We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit. Don’t forget to join us on Thursday for the final episode of Dying 2 Know!

See you in The City and #StayHuman.2

It comes just a day after the company affirmed that "100 % completion" would require would need to put in almost 21 days' worth of time and effort.

The original tweet said: "To fully complete 'Dying Light 2: Stay Human', you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!

#DyingLight2 #stayhuman. "Note: It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!"

'Dying Light 2' is set to be released in February 2022 and will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation the XBox Series and on Windows.