Billie Eilish has defended Charlie Puth in his TikTok feud with Benny Blanco.

The ‘bad guy’ hitmaker weighed in on the conflict between the two former collaborators on the video sharing app and blasted the producer for constantly singling out the 30-year-old star and making digs at him.

The 20-year-old musician - in a stitched video of one his digs at the ‘Marvin Gaye’ singer - clapped back at Benny, saying: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

Charlie expressed his gratitude to the ‘Lost Cause’ singer, commenting “thank you” in the comments section.

This comes after Benny - real name Benjamin Levin - has been trolling Charlie on the app for months and criticising him over his voice, his music and other attributes.

Due to their previous professional dealings and prior joint Instagram Lives, fans were skeptical it might have been all for publicity or a prank but as time has gone on there has been an edge to their exchanges.

In addition, Charlie issued a genuine-sounding plea for it to stop back in November.

He said in a video clip: "You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from."

In response, the 33-year-old record producer fired back, increasing his venom.

Benny said: "I know why I made this video, because you’re a f*****’ loser. Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make Tik Toks… Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f***** haircut."