Selena Gomez has explained the significance behind her and Cara Delevinge's matching tattoos.

The ‘991’ hitmaker and the 'Carnival Row' star recently showed off identical pink rose inkings and the 29-year-old singer-and-actress has told how the design references one of her pal's nicknames for her.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', she said: “It means a couple of different things. Me and Cara , one of my best friends that I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname and I’ve always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it.”

Kelly Ripa - who co-hosts the show with Ryan Seacrest - asked if her guest had other friendship tattoos, something that the It Ain’t Me’ songstress confessed she did.

Selena said: “Yeah, I do! I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with Julia Micheals, my mom and my best friends.”

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker has roughly 16 tattoos, including tributes to momentous occasions in her life, such as her kidney transplant.

She went on to shout out the artist Bang Bang, who shared his work on the ‘Monte Carlo’ star on his Instagram page, writing: “watercolour on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful”.

The tattoo artist - real name Keith Scott - also posted about Cara’s tattoo, writing underneath a topless picture of the model:

"I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara

“Fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

The two pals will star together in the second season of Selena’s hit TV show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ - which also features comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short - as it was announced that Cara will appear as a Manhattan art dealer.