Myleene Klass has launched her own food service.

The 43-year-old pop star - who has Ava, 14, and 10-year-old Hero from previous relationships and two-year-old son Apollo with fiance Simon Motson - has teamed up with restaurateur Jamie Barber to launch 'My Supper Hero', a meal kit service which offers a variety of convenient meals to busy families.

She said: "I literally draw a mind blank when it comes to conjuring up ideas of what to cook to keep things fresh and exciting. I want my family to eat well but I’m also guilty of churning out the same menu each week. I was reading a survey on my radio show which stated that the average person makes a rotation of the same six meals every week or so. And I thought, that’s me!"

My Supper Hero features an array of versatile items on the menu, such as the Whole Roasted Seabream stuffed with Middle Eastern Freekah which takes five minutes to prep, 15 to cook and makes the former Hear'Say singer "feel like a Goddess" when she serves it up at dinner time.

She said: “It looks sensational, like I know what I’m doing in the kitchen and tastes out of this world!”

The 'Pure and Simple' hitmaker went on to explain that the "last thing" she wants to do after work is spend a long time preparing a meal so My Supper Hero is the "go-to" alternative.

In a statement, she said: "I want my family’s tastes to expand and for them to eat well but at the same time, I often feel tired or uninspired and end up just giving them the same things. The last thing I want to do after work is chop, prepare and read a long-complicated recipe. I want My Supper Hero to be recognised as a go-to for exceptional, delicious food without all the fuss and mess of prep. The packaging is also green and plant based, again something hugely important to me.”

