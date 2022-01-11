Michael Clifford secretly wed his partner Crystal Leigh last year.

The 5 Seconds of Summer star and his longtime love are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (11.01.22) after trying the knot in secret a year ago.

Michael, 26, proposed to Crystal back in 2019 and the pair had been planning a wedding ceremony in Bali on January 11, 2021 before deciding to postpone to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, People magazine have revealed that the couple decided to "preserve their original wedding date" by hosting a "secret save the date gathering", as they signed the necessary legal documents with only their wedding party present at ceremony at the pair's home.

Among the guests were Michael's bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin and those at the intimate gathering were treated to "a mix of Southern food mixed with some Australian food".

Michael told the publication: "It was definitely a random assortment of meat pies and vegan fried chicken. Turns out they go together pretty nicely."

The Australian musical also revealed that he "may or may not have written Crystal a song" that he plans to perform when the pair do hold get to hold a ceremony in Bali.

Crystal also explained that the pair are saving many important moments for their official ceremony as she wants to enjoy the traditional moments with her mother.

She said: "I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony so I'm able to enjoy them with my mom.

"We're actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure."

Despite holding back on some celebrations, the couple were delighted to bring their loved ones together for the secret gathering last year.

They said: "We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID. To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too — officially Mr. and Mrs."