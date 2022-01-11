Jennifer Lopez has vowed to be the "best partner" to Ben Affleck during 2022.

The 52-year-old star discussed her ambitions for the year ahead in a video posted on Instagram on Monday (10.01.22) and has vowed to be at her best for Ben after the pair rekindled their romance last year.

In the clip, J.Lo said: "(I'm) just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best this year.

"Better than ever - mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally."

The 'Hustlers' star continued: "(I want) to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be - the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be."

It was recently reported how Jennifer and Ben, 49, "really enjoyed" spending time together over Christmas as the pair took a break from their busy schedules.

A source told People: "It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall."

The Hollywood stars originally dated between 2002 and 2004 before confirming that they were back together last summer, with Ben previously explaining his desire to be a "good husband".

The 'Justice League' star - who was previously wed to actress Jennifer Garner - shared: "Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognise I won’t die without work.

"The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."