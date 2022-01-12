Candace Cameron Bure has likened Bob Saget to a father figure as she reflected more on his death.

The comedian was found dead in Florida at the age of 65 at the weekend and his 'Full House' co-star Candace has penned a lengthy message on social media lamenting the loss of the star.

In an emotional Instagram post, Candace wrote: "Oh, Bob. Why do you have to leave us so soon?

"We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

Candace - who played Bob's on-screen daughter in the sitcom - says she will miss spending time with the star.

The 45-year-old actress said: "You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud.

"We've always been deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life."

The star - who also starred in the sequel 'Fuller House' series - added: "This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that.

"But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, 'oh, btw, it's me Bob' after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn't because of my faith."

Candace concluded her message by paying tribute to Bob's "protective" nature and reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind.

She wrote: "You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody.

"You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You've certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."