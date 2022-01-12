Lisa Vanderpump has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 61-year-old star has taken to social media to confirm that she has contracted COVID-19 as the Omicron variant of the disease continues to surge.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (11.01.22), Lisa captioned a sad caricature of herself: "Agh it finally got me #covid19 (sic)"

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star received message of support in the comments, with co-star James Kennedy writing: "feel better soon Lisa (sic)"

Guitarist Tommy Henriksen also offered some encouraging words for Lisa, writing: "Hope [you] Feel Better and A Speedy Recovery (sic)"

Vanderpump did not reveal any additional details about her symptoms but she has become the latest star to test positive for the virus following the festive season.

Hugh Jackman, Hota Kotb and Debra Messing are among the stars to have been forced into isolation in recent weeks after contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, Lisa - who appeared on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' from 2010 to 2019 - admits that she quit the reality show after battling depression following the death of her brother Mark, who took his own life in 2018.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "I've never self-harmed, but I have had depressing moments. I started on antidepressants after my brother passed, and grief counselling. After such a depressing year, I worry about the toll it might take. That's one of the reasons I wanted to step away from 'Housewives'."