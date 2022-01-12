Julianna Margulies is battling COVID-19 and has urged people to "please get vaccinated".

The 55-year-old actress casually revealed her diagnosis as she took to social media to rave about Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

She wrote: "Just finished watching the heartbreakingly talented [Andrew Garfield], directed by the genius [Lin-Manuel Miranda].

"What a stunning film! Jonathan Larson’s story is just remarkable. This film and his life make you realize how precious time is and not to waste a minute of it.

"I also have Covid. I’m fine because I am vaccinated so it just feels like the flu. How lucky we are to have the science that made these vaccinations.

"Please get vaccinated if you are not. And thank you to the whole cast and crew of #ticktickboom (sic)"

Back in October, the star responded to criticism after she was cast as gay reporter Laura in 'The Morning Show'.

Julianna - who has a 13-year-old son called Kieran with her husband Keith Lieberthal - explained: "I understand 100 percent that I can't play a different race, but I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character.

"Whatever their sexuality is doesn't matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person [wouldn't].

"Are you telling me that because I'm a mother, I can never play a woman who has never had a child? Or if you've never been married that you can never play a married woman?"

Julianna acknowledged that it's a difficult issue to resolve to everyone's satisfaction.

She added: "You have to be careful on where you're drawing the line there. We're actors. We're supposed to embody a character, regardless of their sexuality.

"When it comes to race and gender, that's a whole different story and I 100 percent agree with that. That's my stance on it."