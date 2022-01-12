Roman Kemp says Lewis Capaldi is a "liability" to party with, after he missed the start of his radio show last month because he was out with the singer until 5am.

The Capital FM DJ slept through one of his Monday morning alarms after downing drinks with singers Lewis and Ed Sheeran until "silly o'clock" following the station's Jingle Bell Ball.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "On the Saturday everyone was really worried because of COVID and it was around the beginning of Omicron, but on Sunday I was like, ‘F**k this, I am going out!’.

“I went out too much, though. I blame Ed Sheeran’s wine, his red wine specifically. And Lewis Capaldi, who wasn’t even playing. Straight after the show I was with Ed and we were just drinking wine until silly o’clock.

“But then I got a call and it was Lewis. He FaceTimed me and Ed and was like, ‘Come to this party’. And I just went.

“Ed is a dad now, he is sensible, he has his baby and his wife to focus on. But Lewis is a bit of a liability in my life. Every time he is in town I will be like, ‘Oh, go on then’.

“We were out-out. I was in a nightclub until 5am. People were saying to me, ‘You’re on air in an hour!’.”

The 28-year-old star - the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp, and singer Shirlie Kemp - admitted he got into "a lot of trouble" after missing the start of his breakfast show.

He added: "I passed out and someone was banging on my door at 6.30am saying, ‘You’ve got to do the show.’

"I had to apologise on my way in. I got in a lot of trouble."