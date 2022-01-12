Meta employees will require a booster shot against COVID-19 before they can return to the office.

Workers at Facebook's parent company are expected to return to the California office on March 28 and will need to have the booster jab before coming back.

Employees can request to work from home permanently and also have the opportunity to work from home for an additional three to five months if they need.

Janelle Gale, Meta's Vice President of human resources, said in a statement: “We’re focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current COVID-19 landscape.

“We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them.”

Meta employees have been working from home since the pandemic first hit in March 2020 and plans to return to the office have been shelved a number of times as the global health crisis has raged on.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg previously announced that the company would allow all of its full-time employees to work from home if their jobs can be done remotely.

Zuckerberg made the announcement last June in a memo to employees which laid out the firm's plans for a hybrid office and remote setup towards work.

He wrote at the time: “We’ve learned over the past year that good work can get done anywhere, and I’m even more optimistic that remote work at scale is possible, particularly as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve."